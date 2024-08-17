OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Has 'Vowed' to Let Jennifer Lopez 'File for Divorce in Her Own Time' as Split Looms: Source

Source: mega

Ben Affleck is letting Jennifer Lopez' file for divorce in her own time,' a source claimed.

By:

Aug. 17 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

As rumors swirl that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is done, the former is apparently letting his lady have some space during this time period.

“Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left,” a source claimed. “But he’s moving forward with his life.”

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez has been hanging out in the Hamptons while Ben Affleck is in L.A.

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” the insider added. “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

As OK! previously reported, the couple, who got married in 2022 after rekindling their romance the year prior, out their $68 million mansion on the market. For his part, the actor, 51, bought a new bachelor pad in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades.

Source: mega

The pair first got engaged in 2002 but broke things off two years later.

“He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together,” a source dished of the purchase. “He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.”

“It’s a lot more low-key in design, and more his style,” said the source. “And it’s on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy.”

Source: mega

The duo have been having some issues in their marriage.

While Affleck has been staying put on the West Coast, Lopez, 55, has been in the Hamptons. For the singer's recent July birthday, she hosted a party with her inner circle — but the Gone Girl star was noticeably absent.

"Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up," a source spilled. "Some of the guests thought so, too."

Source: mega

The A-listers haven't been seen together.

Though the A-listers might be going their separate ways, the "On the Floor" songstress still has a soft spot for Affleck's kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.

The star, who is a mom to her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16, "wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," the insider explained.

"Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them," they added.

Star spoke to the first source.

