Ben Affleck Grabs Lunch With Daughter Seraphina as Wife Jennifer Lopez Makes Him Adopt a Healthier Lifestyle
Ben Affleck stepped out with daughter Seraphina to grab a bite to eat.
The Hollywood hunk was seen with his middle child on Thursday, June 8, in Santa Monica, as insiders say Affleck has been adopting a healthier lifestyle with the help of his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
The 50-year-old rocked a black and blue plaid shirt with dark blue jeans, held up by a black belt, while his 14-year-old wore a graphic T-shirt for the day out with her dad.
Their mid-day bite comes as Affleck has made some major life changes in his life. "There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," a source said of the atmosphere at their brand new $60 million Beverly Hills home, which the pair recently snatched up.
Although Lopez "loves to indulge in burgers and fries, at home, it’s a really healthy house," the insider noted, adding that there's always "lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the insider continued of his love of fast food. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
While the Boston native "still loves his Dunkin coffee, he’s the happiest he’s ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, too," the source explained.
"He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right," the insider noted of Affleck.
