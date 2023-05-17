Jennifer Lopez Admits She Feels 'Guilty' Over Putting Her Kids In The Spotlight Because Of Her Fame: 'I Did That To Them'

"They're not seeing them for who they are," Lopez explained of both of her kids. "And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."

The "On the Floor" artist admitted that it's "probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don't understand it—but it's hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there's that part."