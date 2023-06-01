Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finally Move Into $60 Million Beverly Hills Mansion After 2-Year House Hunt

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room. In addition to a 5,000-square-foot sports facility, the power couple will also get to enjoy an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge when they're not busy with their glamorous Hollywood lives.

With a two-bedroom guest house mere steps away from the main home, there is plenty of space for Affleck and Lopez's children to enjoy some time away from their famous parents.