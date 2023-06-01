Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finally Move Into $60 Million Beverly Hills Mansion After 2-Year House Hunt
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially the proud owners of a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Bennifer 2.0 reportedly paid $60,850,000 cash for the expansive property on Wednesday, May 31, after nearly two years of searching for the perfect love nest for themselves and their blended brood.
The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room. In addition to a 5,000-square-foot sports facility, the power couple will also get to enjoy an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge when they're not busy with their glamorous Hollywood lives.
With a two-bedroom guest house mere steps away from the main home, there is plenty of space for Affleck and Lopez's children to enjoy some time away from their famous parents.
The couple got quite the deal on the property, given that it was listed in 2018 for $135 million before being dropped down earlier this year to $75 million. Considered to be "the crown jewel of Wallingford," the home sits on a 5-acre promontory and is double-gated.
Affleck and Lopez are wasting no time now that they finally found a place to call home, as movers were seen transporting their swanky furniture into the house on the same day they closed the deal.
The Argo actor and "On The Floor" vocalist finding their new oasis comes almost one year after they eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022. After saying "I Do" in Sin City, the lovebirds went on to celebrate with friends and family at Affleck's Georgia estate.
Lopez hasn't been shy about gushing over their magical new life together after merging their families, with the songstress sharing 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck being dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While discussing the dynamic between her husband and her two kids, Lopez explained during a recent interview that her twins "love Ben!"
"He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," she continued. "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him."
TMZ reported the couple sealed the deal on their home purchase.