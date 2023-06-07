Ben Affleck Indulges in McDonald's Breakfast Despite Jennifer Lopez Keeping a 'Healthy Home'
Ben Affleck sure does love his fast food!
The Hollywood hunk indulged in a McDonald's breakfast on Tuesday, June 6, in Los Angeles despite insiders claiming Affleck kicked junk food to the curb after his wife, Jennifer Lopez, convinced him to maintain a healthier lifestyle.
The Boston native seemed as if he was grabbing some grub on-the-go while rocking tan cargo pants, a gray jacket and red and burgundy Nike sneakers.
Affleck's quick meal comes as sources close to the power couple say the Argo star, 50, has been trying his best to stay in shape with some help from the Selena actress, 53. "There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider spilled about his diet plan.
Per the source, Lopez "loves to indulge in burgers and fries, but at home, it’s a really healthy house," noting, "Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her."
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the insider continued of his favorite coffee chain. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
- Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Intense Run Through California Neighborhood as Kids Grow Closer to Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Garner Feels 'Slighted' as Her Kids Spend More Time With 'Cool' Jennifer Lopez: Source
- Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Him and Jennifer Lopez, Insider Reveals: ‘It’s Great He Has a Stable Home’
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Affleck — who wed Lopez twice last year — "still loves his Dunkin coffee," the source spilled, "he’s the happiest he’s ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, too."
"He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right," they added.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck at McDonalds.
InTouch spoke with sources about Affleck trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle.