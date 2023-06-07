Ben Affleck Indulges in McDonald's Breakfast Despite Jennifer Lopez Keeping a 'Healthy Home'

The Boston native seemed as if he was grabbing some grub on-the-go while rocking tan cargo pants, a gray jacket and red and burgundy Nike sneakers.

Affleck's quick meal comes as sources close to the power couple say the Argo star, 50, has been trying his best to stay in shape with some help from the Selena actress, 53. "There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider spilled about his diet plan.