Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Middle Child Fin Seen on a Bike Ride Near Dad's New Brentwood Rental: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's child Fin was seen in Brentwood, Calif., in mid-August.

Aug. 15 2024, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, was seen out on a bike ride near her father's Brentwood rental in mid-August.

In new photos, the teenager wore a pink T-shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes while wearing their backpack around town.

Scroll through the photos below to see more snaps of Fin!

Fin was photographed outside of her dad's new home, which he is renting amid rumors he's splitting from wife Jennifer Lopez after less than two years of marriage.

The home is just blocks away from his ex Garner, 52.

Lopez and Affleck have barely been seen together in the past few months, but the former flew back to L.A. to be with her hubby ahead of his birthday on August 15.

A source told People Lopez stopped by Affleck's new home.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," said the source.

"She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," they continued.

For now, it sounds like Affleck is trying to be their for his kiddos. (He also shares Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, with the Alias star.

"The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them too," the insider dished. "It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."

The Atlas star — who is a mom to her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16 — also "wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," the insider explained of their dynamic.

"Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them," the insider added.

