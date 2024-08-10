Ben Affleck Feels 'Like He's Been Weighed Down This Year' Amid Relationship Issues With Jennifer Lopez: 'He Knows the Marriage Is Done'
Ben Affleck is trying to leave the past in the past.
As rumors swirl that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is over for good, the actor is taking time for himself. “Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year,” a source dished to a news outlet. “He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now.”
Meanwhile, another source close to the singer, 55, said she's been keeping busy and "taking care of her kids," twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, as they are "her priority."
“Getting out of L.A. has helped a lot,” the insider noted, referring to how she's been staying put in her Hamptons home this past summer.
As OK! previously reported, the two, who got engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2004, reconnected in 2021, going on to tie the knot one year later.
However, it looks like their relationship wasn't meant to be, as they've been having some issues.
Still, Lopez, who recently celebrated her birthday in July, was remaining positive that the Gone Girl star would fly across the country to celebrate her milestone birthday.
"Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up," a source spilled.
"Some of the guests thought so, too," the insider added of her loved ones in attendance at a a Bridgerton-themed bash and a pre-birthday lunch at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton.
Unfortunately, it looks like the pair are trying to work things out privately.
According to Entertainment Tonight's source, the couple is "waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can."
For now, they're leaning on their loved ones.
"Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart. Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes," a separate source dished. "They're trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids."
