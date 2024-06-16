Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spend Time Together at His Rental Home Amid Marriage Drama
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together despite the alleged drama in their marriage.
On Saturday, June 15, the Hollywood power couple were spotted arriving separately at the Air actor's Brentwood, Calif., rental home after they both made a trip to their newly listed Bel Air mansion.
Affleck, 51, was seen looking somber in his vehicle as he scrolled through his phone during a traffic stop before making his way to his new pad. Lopez, 54, who tried to stay hidden behind a large pair of sunglasses, followed her husband in a separate car.
The spotting comes as people in the A-listers' inner circles have claimed their romance has taken a turn for the worst after tying the knot in 2022. "She's begged him to give their marriage a second chance," a source spilled about their doomed love. "The divorce is happening; it's just a question of timing."
"Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief," the insider alleged.
In recent weeks, Affleck and Lopez put their $60 million marital home on the market after buying it less than a year ago. "It’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent," a separate source emphasized following their bold real estate move.
The issues between the rekindled flames reportedly stem from the Selena actress' workaholic tendencies and the Boston native's more low-key nature. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source claimed.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider explained. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."
The duo's lack of communication has also been a source of tension between them. "They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source noted of Affleck and Lopez. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
