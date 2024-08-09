OK Magazine
'He's a Triple-A A-Hole': Jennifer Lopez's Inner Circle 'Can't Stand' Ben Affleck Amid Couple's Rumored Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are supposedly headed to Splitsville.

Aug. 9 2024, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

Some of Jennifer Lopez's inner circle might be saying, "I told you so."

The "On the Floor" singer's closest confidantes apparently were never fans of Bennifer 2.0, with their fears and doubts about Lopez's second shot at love with her husband, Ben Affleck, now coming true amid rampantly spreading rumors the couple is divorcing.

Among Affleck's biggest haters is Lopez's longtime talent manager Benny Medina — who was previously outspoken about his disapproval of the Gone Girl actor during his first failed engagement to the Marry Me actress in 2004.

"The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Medina, 66, and Affleck, 51, who seemed to try to put their problems aside for the sake of Lopez, 55.

When the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker decided to rekindle her relationship with Affleck, the insider said Medina "kept his mouth shut," as likely knew Lopez would follow her heart regardless of opinions about the situation being thrown her way.

"His attitude was, 'I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative," the source explained. "He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?"

Medina's hatred of Affleck did put tension on his friendship and business relationship with Lopez — who briefly cut ties with him amid her engagement to the Air star in 2003 — however, the record executive was re-hired by the Shotgun Wedding actress a few years after she and the Good Will Hunting actor called off their plans to marry.

Lopez's former best friend Leah Remini, 54, was another close pal of the Atlas star whose friendship was severed because of her hesitance to accept Affleck as the "Jenny on the Block" hitmaker's lover.

Remini and Lopez had a falling out after The King of Queens actress expressed worries to her bestie about Bennifer 2.0. "because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner," a second insider admitted to the news outlet.

"J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties," the source confessed. "No one, except [Lopez’s] mother [Guadalupe Rodríguez], likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a--hole."

Now, Lopez reportedly feels taken aback by the entire ordeal, as she wasn't expected her marriage to be going down in flames so soon after tying the knot with Affleck in July 2022.

"This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in," the second source confessed. "She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together."

