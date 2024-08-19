OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Ex Jennifer Garner All Smiles as They Reunite to Send Daughter Violet Off to College, Jennifer Lopez Nowhere in Sight

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have maintained a great co-parenting relationship.

Aug. 19 2024, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck traded his infamously stoic facial expressions for nonstop smiles when he dined out with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their two eldest children on Sunday, August 18.

The stars were seen enjoying dinner in New Hav, Conn., ahead of their daughter Violet, 18, starting her first semester at Yale University, which is located in the same town.

The former spouses' middle child, Fin, 15, was also there for the send-off.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, the actor had a huge grin on his face as he chatted with his loved ones and pulled in Fin for a hug at one point. Violet and Fin's little brother, Samuel, 12, wasn't present, nor was Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, whom he's in the midst of a rough patch with.

As OK! reported, the dad-of-three, 52, and Lopez, 55, haven't spent much time together this summer, and they also put their marital home up for sale.

Though they've each stepped out without their wedding rings on occasion, neither of them have commented on the divorce speculation, but an insider said the stars are as good as done.

"Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left. But he’s moving forward with his life," one source told a news outlet, claiming the Justice League star has "vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time."

While the two are trying to stay amicable — the singer was even seen visiting Affleck on his birthday last week — the Marry Me actress hasn't been taking things so well.

"J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her," another source spilled of the duo, who tied the knot in 2022. "She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside."

Meanwhile, Garner is doing her best to be an ally to both Lopez and her ex-husband.

One source said the Alias alum has been "supportive" of the Boston native, "prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship." In particular, Garner wants to ensure her ex-husband maintains his sobriety throughout the drama and public scrutiny of the rumored split.

"He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition. She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given," they noted.

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Affleck and Garner out with their kids in Connecticut.

