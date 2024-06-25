9 Things Ben Affleck Has Said About Sobriety

The Tender Bar actor, who has sparked fears he might relapse amid marital woes with Jennifer Lopez, opened up to WSJ Magazine in December 2021 regarding the things that inspired him to get sober.

"There's a lot that I would want my younger self to understand. Some things, honestly, that I'm too self-conscious of or shy about to be really candid about with the whole world because they're mostly mistakes," he said. "Things I wish I had done differently, and they're rooted in that instinct to look at my past and think, I wish I could have avoided this painful event.' I wish I could have not caused someone else pain. I wish I had understood better the nature of what was difficult about life for me."

Affleck later noted that the only cure for alcoholism was suffering, and it was something that helped him get sober, too.