Jennifer Garner Is an 'Unexpected Ally' for Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Issues With Ben Affleck: 'She's Been Really Friendly'

Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET

Will Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez both be known as Ben Affleck’s ex-wives?

According to an insider, the 13 Going on 30 star has been there for the “On the Floor” singer amid reports she and the Good Will Hunting alum are on the brink of divorce.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner shares three kids with Ben Affleck.

Garner, 52, has “been really friendly” with Lopez, 54, as she and the 51-year-old actor try to figure out their relationship status.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the source added of Garner becoming an “unexpected ally” to Lopez.

The Selena actress and The Town leading man got married in 2022 after rekindling their '00s romance in 2021. Now, after just two years of marriage, the relationship has apparently run its course, with the duo currently living separately from one another.

Garner was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and they share three children: Violet, 18, Fin (formerly Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

The former lovers have been amicable as they raise their kids, and Garner has “been supportive” of Affleck during this difficult time, “prioritizing his well-being and their coparenting relationship,” according to an insider.

As OK! previously reported, despite the mother-of-three’s support for both Lopez and Affleck, the couple’s alleged split has also taken a toll on Garner.

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorced in 2018.

"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," a source spilled. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."

"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," the insider added. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were originally engaged in 2002 before they called it off.

A second source revealed how Garner always had "doubts" as to whether Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled relationship "would work out."

"She says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen," they dished. "Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share, she’ll always feel responsible for him."

Source: OK!
Yet another insider expressed how those close to Garner are worried she's getting in too deep with the drama.

"Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable," the confidante shared. "They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again."

Us Weekly reported on how Garner has been there for Lopez during this difficult time.

