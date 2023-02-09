Jennifer Lopez Knew She & 'Unbothered' Ben Affleck Were Going Viral: Seat Filler
A seat filler at the Grammys gave some interesting insight to the viral Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moment.
On Wednesday, February 8, TikTok user @almostannna, took to the social media platform to reveal the newlyweds were very much aware of what the internet was saying about them as cameras caught the Hollywood power couple in a tense moment.
“I was next to them for a good bit of it; that was my favorite seat. I was right in front of Beyoncé,” the award show worker recalled of being near Lopez and Affleck. “So I didn’t know the meme of Ben Affleck being upset at award shows, like I didn’t know that was a thing, but…”
The seat filler decided against going up to greet the Argo star because “[he] didn’t look happy so I didn’t want to talk to him and be like, ‘Oh my god, Good Will Hunting is one of my favorite movies. You’re my hero.’ Because I didn’t feel like doing that and I didn’t want to be embarrassed. So don’t judge me for that. It was scary. I was just so lucky to be right next to them.”
Despite Affleck's odd disposition, the Jersey Girl actor was well aware of the buzz about him thanks to his wife. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,’ and he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme," she claimed.
"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," the eyewitness said. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”
Although the public seemed to speculate the married duo seemed at odds with each other, the seat filler explained that could not be farther from the truth.
“They were super lovey dove-y, like their hands were always intertwined. Like, I don't know how to describe it but they just were, so it wasn't like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to lead to divorce,’ like, they were cute," she revealed.
