Tension? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Having Serious Conversation While Dropping Their Kids Off at School
Could there be tension brewing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner?
On Wednesday, May 17, the former couple was spotted having what appeared to be a serious conversation after dropping their kids off at school in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Argo actor — who rocked his signature pair of jeans, white sneakers and a plaid shirt under a gray peacoat — looked down at the ground while sipping his iced coffee as the 13 Going on 30 star — who wore a gray sweater, baseball cap and black pants — appeared to be in distress as she put her hand on her head while talking to her former spouse.
Though it is unclear what Affleck and Garner — who share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11 — were chatting about, they could possibly be discussing the alleged feud brewing between the 51-year-old and the Boston native's new wife, Jennifer Lopez.
The tiff reportedly started after Garner made a few comments about her distaste for seeing the way her family members are portrayed in the media.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" the insider said of how Lopez reacted.
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source noted. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
Garner made her opinion known during a recent promo tour for her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the Juno alum said. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
Page Six obtained the photos of Affleck and Garner having a serious conversation.