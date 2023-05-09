Jennifer Garner Explains the 'Problem' With Her Reputation for Being 'So Nice': 'I Have Blackness in My Soul'
There's no celebrity quite like Jennifer Garner.
Despite her personal life being scrutinized for years, the actress is always flashing her signature smile and never has a bad word to say — but the mom-of-three admitted her squeaky clean image does have a downside.
"The problem with, ‘Oh, she’s so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is," she explained in a new interview for Allure. "The problem is being recognized on a day where I’m not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul. I’ve definitely had days where I just can’t do it."
In fact, the Alias alum, 51, confessed there are times that she'll "scowl at people before they can walk up" to say hello to her.
"I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake," explained Garner. "I’m an open book of a person."
Nonetheless, it's hard to search the web and find a photo of the star looking standoffish, though she acknowledged she's no longer the main target of hounding paparazzi.
"The paparazzi have calmed down so much for me that I’m back to being in the world. I’m not getting chased into the grocery store to have whatever is in my cart photographed. Maybe my life is happily boring enough that there’s nothing to see here," the brunette beauty pondered. "I think social media helped calm it down, actually. You have your own relationship with people."
Speaking of social media, the Last Thing He Told Me lead admitted she "didn't want to" ever join in on the craze, but when she "became a cofounder of Once Upon a Farm, part of my deal was to sell it on social media."
"I went into it kicking and screaming," she recalled. "And Mo, who had been my assistant for years by then, has a film degree from Northwestern. She’s supersmart and has amazing taste, so I said, ‘Mosy, we’re doing this together.’"