Jennifer Garner Explains the 'Problem' With Her Reputation for Being 'So Nice': 'I Have Blackness in My Soul'

In fact, the Alias alum, 51, confessed there are times that she'll "scowl at people before they can walk up" to say hello to her.

"I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake," explained Garner. "I’m an open book of a person."

Nonetheless, it's hard to search the web and find a photo of the star looking standoffish, though she acknowledged she's no longer the main target of hounding paparazzi.