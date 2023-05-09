OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Explains the 'Problem' With Her Reputation for Being 'So Nice': 'I Have Blackness in My Soul'

jennifer garner problem reputation nice
Source: mega
By:

May 9 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

There's no celebrity quite like Jennifer Garner.

Despite her personal life being scrutinized for years, the actress is always flashing her signature smile and never has a bad word to say — but the mom-of-three admitted her squeaky clean image does have a downside.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner nice
Source: mega

"The problem with, ‘Oh, she’s so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is," she explained in a new interview for Allure. "The problem is being recognized on a day where I’m not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul. I’ve definitely had days where I just can’t do it."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner nice
Source: mega

In fact, the Alias alum, 51, confessed there are times that she'll "scowl at people before they can walk up" to say hello to her.

"I’m not perfect, and I don’t think I’m rude, but I’m not good at being fake," explained Garner. "I’m an open book of a person."

Nonetheless, it's hard to search the web and find a photo of the star looking standoffish, though she acknowledged she's no longer the main target of hounding paparazzi.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner nice
Source: mega

"The paparazzi have calmed down so much for me that I’m back to being in the world. I’m not getting chased into the grocery store to have whatever is in my cart photographed. Maybe my life is happily boring enough that there’s nothing to see here," the brunette beauty pondered. "I think social media helped calm it down, actually. You have your own relationship with people."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Speaking of social media, the Last Thing He Told Me lead admitted she "didn't want to" ever join in on the craze, but when she "became a cofounder of Once Upon a Farm, part of my deal was to sell it on social media."

"I went into it kicking and screaming," she recalled. "And Mo, who had been my assistant for years by then, has a film degree from Northwestern. She’s supersmart and has amazing taste, so I said, ‘Mosy, we’re doing this together.’"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.