What Were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arguing About at Her Movie Premiere? Lip Readers Spills
Is everything OK between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?
Just a few months after their awkward Grammys appearance went viral, the pair is once again making headlines due to their interaction at the Wednesday, May 10, premiere of the singer's flick The Mother.
While footage from the Los Angeles event made it seem as though they might have been in a tiff, an expert lip reader told a news outlet that wasn't the case.
Instead, the pro explained that at one point, Lopez, 53, just asked her husband, 50, if her top was "showing too much," to which he said no. The dad-of-three, who rocked a white shirt with a black suit, then posed alongside the superstar, who stunned in a cream bra top, matching coat and maxi skirt.
During another moment, the Oscar winner tried to keep his lady calm, allegedly whispering in her ear, "Don't worry, babe."
"Come close to me," she reportedly responded, eventually directing him to "step over there" for more photo opportunities.
The couple privately conversing with each other while the cameras roll is nothing new — and neither are Affleck's stoic faces.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA at 'The Mother' Premiere as Singer Gushes Over First Year of Marriage — See Photos
- 'A Walking Meme!': Ben Affleck Trolled for Looking Miserable While Opening Car Door for Wife Jennifer Lopez: Watch
- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Lovingly Pack on PDA While Grabbing Coffee in Santa Monica
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In fact, the Air star explained he actually "had a good time at the Grammys" despite public perception.
"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor [Noah].' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing," he explained of the viral moment. "I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored."
"I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," he admitted in another interview. "That's how God made me."
Daily Mail spoke to the lip reader.