Jennifer Garner Drops Son Samuel Off At School After Ben Affleck Debunks Rumors He 'Blamed' Ex-Wife For Alcoholism During Marriage
Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck started their weeks on a positive note, having spent Monday morning together before the youngster went off to school.
The actress, 50, was spotted dropping the 11-year-old off at school on March 20, with Garner showing off her natural glow with a makeup-free look.
While the mother-of-three — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel with Ben Affleck — kept it casual in black sweatpants, a black t-shirt and black jacket with a mug in hand, her son looked spiffy in a green polo shirt, black jeans and a black jacket, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Garner's sighting comes one week after her ex-husband clarified on past comments he made about his alcoholism during his marriage to the 13 Going on 30 actress.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Thursday, March 16, Affleck set the record straight — as he said during a December 2021 interview that “part” of the reason he started drinking was because he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner.
"I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant," the Good Will Hunting actor said.
"To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely," Affleck clarified after facing backlash for saying he would still be drinking if he stayed married to the mother of his children.
Adding of his misconstrued remarks, Affleck continued: "The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, ‘How much do we try?’ We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other."
“I was trying to say, ‘Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.’ I think I was pretty articulate about that," Affleck noted, despite drawing criticism from his past controversial interview.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Garner dropping her son off at school.