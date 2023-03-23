Jennifer Garner Drops Son Samuel Off At School After Ben Affleck Debunks Rumors He 'Blamed' Ex-Wife For Alcoholism During Marriage

Adding of his misconstrued remarks, Affleck continued: "The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, ‘How much do we try?’ We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other."

“I was trying to say, ‘Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.’ I think I was pretty articulate about that," Affleck noted, despite drawing criticism from his past controversial interview.