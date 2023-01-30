OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Shares Selfie With Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Lopez After Reality Star Slammed For Cropping Singer Out Of Original Photo

By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Saving herself from social media warfare? Kim Kardashian shared a selfie of herself with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez on Monday morning, January 30, after she was called out for cropping J.Lo out of the original photo she posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday night, January 29.

Lopez had offered her 233 million followers a glimpse into the iconic trio's evening with a series of snaps of the stunning women sitting together at the 25th brand anniversary celebration for Anastasia Beverly Hills.

"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the Shotgun Wedding star expressed in the post's caption, while Kardashian shared the cropped version to her Story stating, “happy Birthday @oprah. @sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world!"

When the SKIMS founder finally shared the full photos to her account on Monday morning, fans admitted to "questioning why J.Lo added you in her pics and you didn't."

Kardashian captioned the highlights from the night — which included photos of the fabulous trio, a few with her mom, Kris Jenner, and some with the woman of hour, Anastasia Soare — stating, "Celebrating @anastasiasoare’s 25 year anniversary of her brand @anastasiabeverlyhills."

"The women who have been on this journey with you coming together to celebrate you was magical! You are the epitome of the American Dream and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I look up to you, you give the best advice and hearing everyone’s kind words about you just reminded me what I already knew," the 42-year-old's kind words concluded.

As a majority of Kardashian's doting 343 million followers flooded her comments section with love and support, others called out the rare collaboration of celerities at the star-studded evening.

"Why does this look more like it was a party for Oprah," one hater wrote, while another commented on Lopez's post from the night stating, "You just lost my respect 😔. Stay away from the Kardashians."

"What an iconic bunch of ladies 🙌 We need a Kim and J Lo Collab😍😍😍," a supportive admirer added, while another fan wrote, "Queens only 🔥❤️👑✨💫."

