Kim Kardashian Shares Selfie With Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Lopez After Reality Star Slammed For Cropping Singer Out Of Original Photo

Saving herself from social media warfare? Kim Kardashian shared a selfie of herself with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez on Monday morning, January 30, after she was called out for cropping J.Lo out of the original photo she posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday night, January 29.

Lopez had offered her 233 million followers a glimpse into the iconic trio's evening with a series of snaps of the stunning women sitting together at the 25th brand anniversary celebration for Anastasia Beverly Hills.