Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Bring Jennifer Garner's Look-Alike Daughter Violet, 17, to Famous Hamptons White Party
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 17-year-old daughter, Violet, copped an invite to Michael Rubin’s star-studded annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.
The famous offspring was seen tagging along with the Argo actor and her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, on Monday, July 3, dressed in theme in a gorgeous white, long dress. Violet opted for comfort in her white halter maxi dress, wearing sandals for her long night surrounded by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio.
With her hair in perfect pigtails and clear frame glasses complimenting her face, Violet looked identical to her mom.
Violet's doting dad was seen standing close by to his family as they made their way out of an SUV toward the celebrity-filled bash, having been escorted by security, per an outlet.
Affleck cleaned up nicely for the festive night, dressed in a cream linen blazer layered over a white T-shirt and white pants, as seen in photos obtained by the publication. He completed his look with white Nike sneakers, a nod to his hit film, Air, in which he directed and starred.
The woman on his arm looked equally impressive in a stunning white gown that tied in a bow at the chest. Lopez accessorized with her usual oversized hoops and a white Valentino clutch.
Violet's mom did not appear to be in attendance, as she teased her Fourth of July plans on Tuesday, posting a comical Instagram video of herself popping out of a pool with goggles and saying: "Happy summer." Dressed in theme, Garner opted for a red, one-strap bathing suit.
Her other uploads in her post consisted of Garner rocking different goggles while enjoying a splash in the pool.
The former couple's other two kids, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 15, also weren't seen at the soirée — but it looked like the trio got on just fine without their blended family.
Affleck and Lopez have been making a conscious effort to blend their families ever since tying the knot last summer following their 2021 reconciliation. As for how everyone has been getting on, Lopez recently gushed that her kids "love" her new husband.
"He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," she shared during a recent interview.
Garner also seems to be a fan of the new family dynamic, with a source spilling that the 13 Going On 30 actress, "likes who Ben has become with J. Lo; he's stepped up to the plate in many ways."
Page Six obtained photos of Violet and her parents at the bash.