Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Bring Jennifer Garner's Look-Alike Daughter Violet, 17, to Famous Hamptons White Party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 17-year-old daughter, Violet, copped an invite to Michael Rubin’s star-studded annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

The famous offspring was seen tagging along with the Argo actor and her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, on Monday, July 3, dressed in theme in a gorgeous white, long dress. Violet opted for comfort in her white halter maxi dress, wearing sandals for her long night surrounded by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio.