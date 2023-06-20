Jennifer Garner Gushes Over Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez's Sultry Tribute
Jennifer Garner gave Ben Affleck a special shoutout for Father's Day!
The Alias star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, to share a post highlighting her gratitude for her own father, as well as her former husband — with whom she shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — on their special holiday.
"Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬 — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏) We love you, Dad," Garner joked in the social media update alongside a photo with her dad and son during Sunday services. "XPS Shout out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X"
Fans praised the Texas native for showing her appreciation for the father of her children despite his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with one user writing, "Just when I think you can’t get any classier. What a woman!"
"Lovely tribute to your Dad and the father of your children," another penned, while a third person noted, "Didn’t think you could get any better, but you just did!"
The Good Will Hunting star also received a public tribute from his current spouse — but with a much spicier tone! "Daddy Appreciation Post ✨," Lopez began with a sultry photo shared to Instagram of a toned and shirtless Affleck, along with other snaps of the married duo. "Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍."
The Hustlers actress — who did not share a message for ex Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme — has never been shy about heaping praise on the Air actor and how he takes care of their blended family.
"He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us," Lopez said during a May appearance on Today. "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."