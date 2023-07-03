Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Fab Figure During Hamptons Outing With Ben Affleck and Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are soaking up the summer! As the blended family welcomed the perfect weather in the Hamptons this past weekend, the Latin pop star opted for minimal clothing in a flowery romper.
As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, Lopez, 53, showed off her toned legs and arms in the cream number, which was accented with colorful flowers. She completed her look with a belt and oversized earrings, pulling her hair back in a tight bun to highlight her famous cheekbones.
The "On The Floor" vocalist's scruffy hubby, 50, didn't seem to mind the warm weather, as he opted for a charcoal shirt under a matching, buttoned-up shirt and faded jeans.
Affleck was seen laughing while holding hands with his wife — whom he wed last summer — as they were joined in the New York hotspot by their blended brood.
Aside from the filmmaker's two kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — the Bronx native's child Emme, 15, was also in attendance during the family's outing. At one point on their walk, Garner's mini-me, Violet, was seen showing her dad something she purchased in a big white bag.
Lopez shares Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck and Garner are also parents to Seraphina, 14, though she did not appear to be with her dad and stepmom at the time.
The family's shopping spree comes after Lopez and Affleck finally found their forever home following a two-year house hunt.
OK! reported in June that the rekindled couple dropped a whopping $60,850,000 cash for their Beverly Hills mansion that includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room. As if that weren't enough, the estate also boasts a 5,000-square-foot sports facility including an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge.
As Bennifer 2.0 settles into their new family abode, they already reportedly planned their first big home extravaganza. According to an insider, Lopez and Affleck want to renew their vows at their home to celebrate their one-year anniversary.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," explained a source, spilling that they're looking to throw a "big" bash.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple's Hamptons outing.