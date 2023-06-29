Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Renewing Their Vows at New $60 Million Mansion After Only 1 Year of Marriage: Report
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to recommit to one another.
The Hollywood power couple — who tied the knot twice last summer — reportedly want to renew their vows at their just purchased Los Angeles mansion to celebrate their one-year anniversary.
According to insiders, Lopez and Affleck are "in such a great place romantically and emotionally" and are eager to show that "they are not taking this second chance for granted."
"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," the source spilled of the pair.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," an additional insider alleged.
Now, the Maid in Manhattan star and the Argo actor are looking to throw a "big" bash at their new $60 million estate, where they'll be surrounded by loved ones.
The duo's streak of good fortune has even been "spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done," said the source.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That is because they have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with," the insider added.
Although throwing an over-the-top party for only one year of marriage may sound rushed, Lopez and Affleck are paying no mind to what people have to say about them. "They intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not because they finally have the relationship they have always wanted," the source spilled.
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.