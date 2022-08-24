Newlyweds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cozy Up On Boat Ride During Second Honeymoon
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are feeling lucky in love. The newlyweds, who said "I Do" over the weekend for the second time, kicked off their Italian honeymoon with a romantic boat ride.
The lovebirds were seen cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo on Tuesday, August 23, while sitting on the back of a speed boat. Aside from the captain and co-captain on board, the Argo actor, 50, and Marry Me actress, 53, were alone for their peaceful evening, allowing them to enjoy some peace and quiet.
Continuing with the white theme following their Saturday, August 20, nuptials, Lopez rocked an all-white look, stunning in an oversized, long-sleeved white dress she paired with a white bag and gold accessories.
Her hubby looked dapper in a light blue long-sleeved shirt, linen khaki pants and white sneakers. Matching with his bride, Affleck was also spotted with some gold bling on his wrist.
Though the couple's first honeymoon in Paris following their July impromptu wedding in Las Vegas seemed to leave Affleck far from relaxed, as paparazzi caught him napping on a boat with his family and breaking down while at dinner with Lopez, the actor appears much more at ease this time around.
Apart from Lopez interlocking her arm around Affleck's as they sat together and talked on the boat, the new man and wife also shared a sweet kiss before the Batman actor was caught lovingly glancing at Mrs. Affleck.
The Deep Water star and musician celebrated their love with a three-day celebration that kicked off Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner for their close family and friends. They ended the weekend at Affleck's Georgia estate with a brunch/ barbecue on Sunday, August 21, with the handsome hunk being spotted later that day boarding a private plane with the three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Garner was reportedly extended an invite to her ex's special day, but she agreed to work obligations prior. Meanwhile, Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony also opted out of their star-studded nuptials, rather choosing to spend his time soaking up the sun in Miami, where he was seen in great spirits.