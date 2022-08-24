Newlyweds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cozy Up On Boat Ride During Second Honeymoon

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are feeling lucky in love. The newlyweds, who said "I Do" over the weekend for the second time, kicked off their Italian honeymoon with a romantic boat ride.

The lovebirds were seen cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo on Tuesday, August 23, while sitting on the back of a speed boat. Aside from the captain and co-captain on board, the Argo actor, 50, and Marry Me actress, 53, were alone for their peaceful evening, allowing them to enjoy some peace and quiet.