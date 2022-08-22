Ben Affleck & Children Seen Leaving Georgia Airport On Private Jet After Lavish Wedding

After a whirlwind weekend with family and friends celebrating Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the actor was seen boarding a private jet in Georgia to likely take him and his kids back home.

Affleck and his offspring, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were photographed on Sunday, August 21, grabbing their belongings out of the back of a black SUV and heading onto the private plane.