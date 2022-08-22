Ben Affleck & Children Seen Leaving Georgia Airport On Private Jet After Lavish Wedding
After a whirlwind weekend with family and friends celebrating Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the actor was seen boarding a private jet in Georgia to likely take him and his kids back home.
Affleck and his offspring, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were photographed on Sunday, August 21, grabbing their belongings out of the back of a black SUV and heading onto the private plane.
The family appeared to be in good spirits, as Affleck, who was dressed in a casual navy t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, was seen laughing while engaging with his kiddos. The family is likely heading back to California to meet up with Lopez and her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
OK! reported earlier in August that after looking for a new family home for months, the couple decided to live in the songstress' Bel-Air mansion. And while they completely remodel the estate for the blended brood, Affleck, Lopez, and their five children will be residing in James Packer's massive, $60 million Beverly Hills home.
The family is likely looking forward to heading back home following their busy three-day weekend that saw Affleck and Lopez say "I Do" for the second time after getting hitched in July in Sin City.
The wedding festivities kicked off Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner that was followed by the ceremony on Saturday. The celebrations concluded earlier on Sunday with brunch at the actor's Georgia estate, where they were joined by an intimate group of friends and family.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in April 2021 after the "On The Floor" songstress called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Bennifer 2.0 was first linked in the early 2000s but called off their 2003 wedding due to the media frenzy surrounding their special day.
Despite trying to keep their wedding plans under wraps this time around, drama ensued before the first event of the weekend even took place. OK! reported that hours before the rehearsal dinner, an ambulance was spotted at Affleck's property.
The Gone Girl star's mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, reportedly suffered an injury after falling off a dock at his home. Though it was reportedly "not serious," Affleck called the ambulance and was later seen waiting outside the hospital with his wife.
And while Affleck and Lopez were able to become man and wife again, this time in front of their loved ones, they were met with more chaos later in the night when another one of their attendees, an unknown male guest, was taken away by ambulance.