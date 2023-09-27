Ben Affleck Slammed for Making Wife Jennifer Lopez 'Look Like a Side Chick' After Hanging Out With Ex Jennifer Garner Again
Hopefully this love triangle doesn't turn out to be a battle between two Jennifers.
Ben Affleck is in hot water after he was caught spending time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — again — with his wife Jennifer Lopez nowhere in sight.
The co-parents, both 51, were caught meeting up in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, September 26, before Affleck gave Garner a ride in his fancy car.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the Gone Girl actor and the 13 Going On 30 actress can be seen talking on the side of a road before driving away in Affleck's black Mercedes-Benz.
The exes' three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11 — did not appear to be present at the outing, which occurred less than two weeks after Garner was labeled a "homewrecker" for sharing an intimate hug with Affleck on Friday, September 15.
Affleck and Garner's back-to-back hangouts seemed to tick off social media users, as many slammed both of the A-listers while begging Lopez to walk out on her marriage just two months after celebrating her and The Flash actor's first anniversary.
"Nope, he [is] creeping with his ex-wife and he is embarrassed of J. Lo. He doesn't want to be seen or photographed with her, but will stand in the street or cuddled up with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Do you know how stupid this man is making her look? B. A. got J. Lo looking like a side chick," one angry critic penned, while another suggested Lopez should "throw him out and divorce him."
"At this point they are rubbing this in J. Lo's face. In the last 2.5 years Ben Affleck has not been photographed in the car with Jennifer Garner and now BAM 2 times in the last two weeks and a meet up in Italy. When is the Bennifer divorce going to be announced? Poor J. Lo this [is] sad," a third hater commented.
A fourth wrote: "J. Lo this your husband in the car again with his ex-wife? Momma dont release that album dedicated to this MF. Look at him. He hasn't been seen with you in forever, but this is the third time he has been cuddled up to his ex. Let J. G. have him back. She doesn't respect your marriage."
Affleck tied the knot with Garner in June 2005 — less than two years after he and Lopez called off their first engagement in January 2004.
The Air star finalized his and Garner's divorce in 2018, three years after they separated. In 2021, he rekindled his relationship with Lopez before proposing to her for a second time in April 2022.
They got married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and had a larger wedding ceremony for friends and family one month later.