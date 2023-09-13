OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Mocked for 'Cringe' Dunkin' Donuts Commercial With Ice Spice: 'Who Approved This?' — Watch

benaffleck icespice pp
Source: Dunkin
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is proving he's hip with what the kids are into these days — or at least he's trying to.

In a new commercial for Dunkin', the Good Will Hunting actor joined forces with Ice Spice to promote her new collaboration with the fast food chain. While some thought the ad with the two celebs was a brilliant marketing idea, others felt Affleck's attempt to stay relevant was a bit much.

benaffleck dunkin
Source: dunkin

Ben Affleck's attempt at staying young and hip has been panned by the public.

Source: @PopCrave
"Things with Dunkin' are going well. Big promotion!" the Boston native proudly said in the clip. "They made me brand ambassador."

The camera then panned to the chart-topping rapper as he explained, "We've got to come up with a drink name, but it's not easy, right? How are people going to connect you with Dunkin'?"

ben affleck ice spice dunkin
Source: dunkin

Ice Spice officially declared she's a 'Dunkin' girl.'

"I'm a Dunkin' girl," Ice Spice declared before alluding to an idea. "Ice Spice? My fans are the 'Munchkins.'"

The Air star then questions her, asking, "Where are you going with this?" before she replies, "Ice Spice Munchkins drink."

"I've got an idea. Collabs like they do, right?" the 51-year-old — who inked a multi-million dollar deal with Dunkin' earlier this year — proposed before attempting to painfully freestyle his own rap.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
ben affleck dunkin
Source: dunkin

Ben Affleck inked a multi-million dollar deal with Dunkin' earlier this year.

"Cringe," one Instagram user wrote under the ad slamming the commercial. "Who approved this idea? 😂" another person chimed in, while a third added, "HARD PASS 🤢🤢🤮🤮."

Despite getting a bit of backlash for his attempt at being funny, Ben has been having a banner year after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wife Jennifer Lopez and moving into the couple's forever home following a two-year house hunt.

Source: OK!

"Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content," an insider said of the Argo actor.

"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been, and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," a second source spilled of the Hollywood duo.

