Ben Affleck Spotted on Early Morning Walk as He Keeps Up With Jennifer Lopez's Healthy Habits: Photos
Ben Affleck is keeping fit! The Argo actor was spotted taking an early morning walk in Los Angeles on Friday, September 8.
Affleck could be seen holding a red water bottle while sporting a casual look in dark-wash jeans and a gray shirt layered underneath a black sweater.
The sleeves were rolled up, emphasizing his forearms, and he accessorized the simple ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.
This comes after OK! reported that Affleck has been making strides to live a healthier lifestyle — for himself and his children, as well as for his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who he married twice in 2022.
"There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider spilled earlier this year, noting that Lopez runs a "really healthy house."
"Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her," the insider added.
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source continued, referring to menu items from the popular coffee chain. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
And while the Batman actor still has a soft spot in his heart for Dunkin' — who he struck a multimillion dollar ad deal with — and has been seen making the occasional McDonald's run, the source claimed "he's the happiest he's ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he's the healthiest he’s ever been, too."
"He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present," the insider noted. "And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."