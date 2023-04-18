Ben Affleck 'To Play Referee' As Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner's Feud Heats Up, Source Claims: 'It's Just A Matter Of Time'
Ben Affleck may be stuck in the middle of his wife and the mother of his children.
According to insiders, Jennifer Lopez felt slighted by her husband's ex-wife Jennifer Garner after the 13 Going On 30 star's recent comments about keeping her family out of the media.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" an insider spilled to Radar, adding that Garner's public comments were "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source went on to say. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
During the 51-year-old's recent press tour for her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me, Garner — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old Samuel with Affleck — made it clear she's not very fond of when her loved ones get any media attention.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the Juno alum said during an interview. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
While seemingly hinting at the Argo star's recent viral moment at the 2023 Grammys alongside Lopez, Garner added, "I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
Despite this bump in the road, the dynamic between the "On The Floor" vocalist — who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and the Alias star was solid after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot last year.
During a November 2022 interview, Lopez gushed over Garner calling her an “an amazing co-parent" and that the three coparents "work well together."