Jennifer Garner Shakes Her Hips & Shows Off Ripped Abs During Workout as Jennifer Lopez Feud Rumors Mount
Jennifer Garner is letting off some steam.
Based on the bright smile plastered on her face, it's safe to say Garner and her trainer, Beth Nicely, had themselves a fun-filled fitness session.
The A-lister posted a video to Instagram of their session, which consisted of the two dancing in between sets and Garner eventually giving up and comically hiding behind the equipment out of exhaustion.
The workouts are definitely paying off, as Garner flaunted her rock-hard abs in a pink sports bra and high-wasted workout leggings. With her hair pulled back into a tight bun, she showed off her ageless, natural face.
Before Garner jokingly hid from her pregnant trainer, as seen in the video, the mother-of-three confidently stood on a workout cube and swayed her hips from side to side. Later during the session, she again moved her hips back and forth.
Garner's fans immediately flocked to her comments section to praise her on the hard-core workout, with one gushing: "You look incredible!!"
"I can’t handle the badassery that’s happening!" exclaimed another, with a third chiming in: "You’re a beast!!!!"
Garner's light-hearted workout video comes on the heels of rumors that she and ex-husband Ben Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, are at odds.
Affleck is apparently left playing referee as his former and current flames head for a standoff after Garner dissed J.Lo for turning the Argo actor into a laughingstock.
Lopez is apparently ready to unleash her true feelings about The Last Thing He Told Me actress after she said during a recent interview: "I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
Though Garner's apparent reference to the now-viral photo of a bored Affleck at the 2023 Grammys may have sounded like an offhanded joke, it was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it," claimed an insider.
Prior to the controversial remark, Garner and Lopez appeared to be at a good place, forming their own friendship as they coparent their blended brood.
“They really enjoy each other,” a source spilled mere months ago.
Garner and Affleck are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.