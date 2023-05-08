OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez, 53, Goes Make-up Free as She Flaunts 'Goddess Glow' Transformation

jlo pp
Source: @jlo/instagram
By:

May 8 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Just like fine wine, Jennifer Lopez continues to get better with age.

The 53-year-old flaunted her flawless bare face on Sunday, May 7, while showing her more-than 244 million Instagram followers how to do her "signature, quick, five-minute go-to look."

Article continues below advertisement
jlo
Source: @jlo/instagram

The Latin pop star began the bathroom video — where she is seen sitting down in a robe with her hair pulled back — without any makeup on her face. She then showed her fans how to do the "four easy steps" to her routine, which she dubbed her "Bronx Goddess Glow."

Complimenting her beautifully smooth natural skin with the products, Lopez explained this was the perfect look for a "fun girls night out" — when you're not "trying to impress nobody."

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's fans were quick to gush over her natural beauty, with one taking to her comments section, writing: "OMG her skin is something special."

Another pointed out, "I think jlo looks cute and perfect without makeup," while a third added, "Jlo still looking like 👍 a 30s something 🔥natural beauty.."

Lopez's apparent lack of stress may have something to do with her ageless appearance, as she recently revealed her parenting approach is a laid-back style.

"I wouldn't call myself a helicopter parent," she explained in a recent interview, as OK! reported.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement
jlo
Source: @jlo/instagram

Lopez is mom to 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and stepmom to Ben Affleck's brood: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Affleck shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Further elaborating on how they discipline their offspring, Lopez said: "We're not disciplinary in a really tough, aggressive way. That's not our style," noting they discipline their blended family in a "gentle" way.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

OK! learned that parenting was one of the ways in which Affleck's ex and current wife bonded, however, the famous women are apparently now at odds over a recent remark Garner made.

The 13 Going On 30 actress reportedly left Lopez fuming after she joked about her former partner being "quite meme-worthy," seemingly referring to the now-viral photo of a bored Affleck at the 2023 Grammys with Lopez.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.