Jennifer Garner 'Went Through a Lot' With Ex Ben Affleck ‘Because of His Battle With Addiction': 'She's Not Bitter Anymore'
Jennifer Garner is moving on from her past trauma!
A source recently revealed that the 13 Going on 30 star has chosen to look forward from her complicated marriage and divorce with ex Ben Affleck.
"She went through a lot with Ben because of his battle with addiction. It’s taken years for Jen to find herself again," the source spilled.
They also explained that Garner’s teasing of her former hubby is because "part of her may think he deserves it!"
"But she’s not bitter anymore. She doesn’t begrudge Ben and J.Lo anything. It’s just that it’s her turn to be happy now — and she is," they shared. "She’s in the sweet spot with her family and career. She’s excited for this next chapter."
While the source claimed the actress might be over Affleck’s wrongdoings throughout their 2006 to 2018 marriage, insiders believe the 51-year-old has been taking digs at Affleck’s new wife, Jennifer Lopez.
A source commented on the situation following Garner’s statements about keeping her family out of the media’s eye.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" the insider spilled about the trio, adding that the Juno alum’s remarks were "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
- Stars Align! Jennifer Garner & Miranda Lambert Meet During Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Bash: Photo
- Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands During Shopping Trip in Beverly Hills With Her Child Emme
- Coincidence? Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Abs After Jennifer Garner Flaunts Toned Tummy as Feud Rumors Mount
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source continued.
"It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads," they concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, on Garner’s press tour for her new TV show, The Last Thing He Told Me, she clearly relayed to press that she does not want her brood in the spotlight.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," the mother-of-three, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with Affleck, said. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
The National Equirer reported on the source’s comments.