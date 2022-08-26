Salute! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Extravagant Honeymoon At George Clooney's Italian Villa
Nothing like another round of honeymoons to celebrate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding ceremony — and second engagement, for that matter.
The celebrity couple was seen enjoying an extravagant day on Thursday, August 25, at George Clooney’s Villa L’Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.
This is the dynamic duo’s second honeymoon in Europe, as they also spent some time with their kids in Paris following their original private wedding ceremony back in July.
This time, Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, have been quite literally sailing around Italy following their lavish Georgia wedding this past weekend.
LEAH REMINI'S LONGTIME FRIENDSHIP WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ 'HIT A ROUGH PATCH' AFTER BEN AFFLECK RECONCILIATION
The star-crossed lovers were seen cozied up together on a romantic boat ride off the coast of Tremezzo on Tuesday, August 23, and their most recent pit stop on their honeymoon holiday involved an evening on Clooney's waterfront villa balcony.
It comes as no surprise that Lopez looked stunning in a radiant yellow dress and fashionable sunglasses. Affleck fashioned a minimalist menswear style, sporting a long-sleeved beige shirt and white jeans.
Affleck was seen snapping some photos to capture their gorgeous getaway scenery. There's no better view than his wife, though: as OK! previously reported, the Argo actor was seen gazing at his phone background, which just so happened to be a photo of Lopez wearing her elegant Ralph Lauren reception dress from their second wedding.
While the lovebirds may be enjoying their time at Clooney’s luxurious villa, Lopez has not always been so fond of her husband’s longtime pal. Over a year ago, OK! reported on a source that spilled, “Jen famously did not get along with George Clooney when they made Out of Sight together. They couldn't stand each other.”
Luckily, it seems as though Lopez and Clooney’s relationship has been repaired, kind of like the "On the Floor" singer's rekindled romance with Affleck!
The Marry Me actress has also befriended her hubby's family, as her brother-in-law — who skipped out on the fancy Georgia wedding — wished his best for the couple.
BEN AFFLECK & CHILDREN SEEN LEAVING GEORGIA AIRPORT ON PRIVATE JET AFTER LAVISH WEDDING
"Welcome to the family," Casey Affleck exclaimed in a social media post. "Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."
Casey concluded his wishes stating, "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"