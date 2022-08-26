Salute! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Extravagant Honeymoon At George Clooney's Italian Villa

Nothing like another round of honeymoons to celebrate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding ceremony — and second engagement, for that matter.

The celebrity couple was seen enjoying an extravagant day on Thursday, August 25, at George Clooney’s Villa L’Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy.

This is the dynamic duo’s second honeymoon in Europe, as they also spent some time with their kids in Paris following their original private wedding ceremony back in July.