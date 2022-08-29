Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," the "On The Floor" vocalist wrote on social media. "I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding."
“That is our choice to share,” Lopez emphasized before making sure to let people know where they could find the power couple's private moments. “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to."
"This was stolen without our consent and sold for money 😔. Thank you for caring I love you guys," the newlywed continued.
As OK! previously reported, during the couple's August 20, wedding reception in Georgia, Lopez took to the mic to perform a brand new song dedicated to her husband complete with backup singers and dancers.
In front of all of their guests while Affleck sat in a chair in front of his bride and watched, the Second Act star crooned about passion and being in love along with the lyrics, "Can't get enough."
Lopez and Affleck's nuptials was a lavish three day event that took place more than a decade after the couple originally called it quits in 2004.
The rekindled duo was set to wed at Affleck's Georgia estate in 2003 but called the ceremony off due to excessive attention from the media. Luckily the two got back together in 2021 and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.