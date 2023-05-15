OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Bring Both of Their Moms Out for Special Mother's Day Brunch With the Kids — See Photos

jlo pp
Source: mega
By:

May 15 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez treated both of their mothers to brunch on their special day!

The Argo star and the Selena actress stepped out with their moms Christopher Anne Boldt and Guadalupe Rodríguez along with their children Emme, Max, and Seraphina on Sunday, May 14, in Los Angeles, for a family meal to celebrate Mother's Day.

jlo
Source: mega

Lopez rocked a blue and white sundress paired with a large pair of aviator sunglasses, while Affleck went for a more casual look in a plaid button up shirt and dark pants as the power couple entered the restaurant with their family members.

While one of the Boston native's children joined the blended unit on their day out, daughter Violet and son Samuel appeared to have spent the day with Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner — who was noticeably absent from the event.

jlo

The reason for the 13 Going on 30 star's lack of presence at the celebratory gathering could possibly be due to the alleged feud brewing between her and the "Get Right" singer after Garner made a public comment about not liking seeing members of her family in the media.

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" an insider explained, adding that Garner's statement was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
jlo
Source: mega
Source: OK!
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source noted. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."

During the 51-year-old's most recent press tour, Garner explained of her and Affleck, "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

