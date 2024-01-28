Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Longtime Friendship in 7 Adorable Photos
Nobody is tighter in Hollywood than Ben Affleck and Matt Damon!
From meeting as two kids growing up in Boston to winning an Oscar together for Good Will Hunting in 1998, the two stars have remained thick as thieves.
"My own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar — this 20-year-plus journey of being in the public eye — who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him," the Argo actor said of his friendship with the Jason Bourne star in a 2021 interview.
Damon very much agreed, adding, "I don't want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean? It's way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything. You know, it's a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way."
However, things got a bit awkward after Affleck rekindled his romance with his now-wife, Jennifer Lopez, as his best friend reportedly expressed concern over their relationship.
"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," the insider alleged. "He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!"
"It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the source claimed of the power couple. "It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up. It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben."
Damon and Affleck looked happier than ever while clutching their first Golden Globe trophies in 1998.
The two Hollywood hunks looked full of youth while hanging out in 2001.
Damon and Affleck showed off their chiseled jaw lines on a red carpet in 2006.
The longtime pals spent some quality time together at the Ante for Africa Event in 2009.
Damon and Affleck posed together with an award at the American Cinematheque Event in 2010.
The A-listers got together with an award once again in 2013 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
Damon and Affleck looked their best while stepping out at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.
