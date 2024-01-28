Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Longtime Friendship in 7 Adorable Photos

"My own kind of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone who I grew up with and knew as a child who was also going through something similar — this 20-year-plus journey of being in the public eye — who I could reflect on it with honestly, talk things over with, be myself with, who I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why I loved him," the Argo actor said of his friendship with the Jason Bourne star in a 2021 interview.

Damon very much agreed, adding, "I don't want to be his friend in public, you know what I mean? It's way too important a friendship for that, and it goes so beyond this career or anything. You know, it's a significant part of my life and not for public consumption in that way."