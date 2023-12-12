OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Grab Breakfast at McDonald's Yet Again as Singer Embraces His Unhealthy Habits: Photos

ben affleck jennifer lopez mcdonalds photos
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

It's the habit he just can't quit!

On Tuesday, December 12, Ben Affleck was seen once again pulling up to his favorite fast food joint: McDonald's.

ben affleck jennifer lopez mcdonalds
Source: mega

Ben Affleck drove himself and Jennifer Lopez to McDonald's for breakfast.

In photos obtained by OK!, the actor had one arm out his BMW as he ordered some food for breakfast with wife Jennifer Lopez in the passenger seat.

The couple has been spotted at the eatery countless times over the last few months despite an insider claiming the mom-of-two, 54, was encouraging her 51-year-old hubby to eat healthier fare.

ben affleck jennifer lopez mcdonalds
Source: mega

Affleck's matte black car is often seen at the McDonald's drive-thru.

Despite giving into temptation, an insider said the Oscar winner "really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present. And he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right."

affleck
Source: mega

Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

To help curb his salty cravings, "there are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns."

"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source added. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."

ben affleck jennifer lopez mcdonalds
Source: mega

Lopez and the actor had two weddings last year.

Ben Affleck

However, it seems Lopez may have given up, as she's often seen by the movie star's side at the drive-thru. Another insider said the father-of-three is also trying to stop smoking cigarettes, though he's yet to do so.

According to one source, it's the mother of his kids, ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who's really pushing him to quit.

"Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it," the source spilled to a magazine. "J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon."

ben affleck jennifer lopez mcdonalds
Source: mega

Affleck and Garner announced their plans to divorce in 2015.

While the Alias alum, 51, is glad that Affleck is currently in control of his drinking, she thinks his penchant for smoking is "disgusting" and infuriating.

"She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids," the insider added, referring to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. "Jen's been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs, but this is putting her patience to the test."

Besides trying to help Affleck and focusing on their children, Garner is busy nurturing her own romance with beau John Miller.

"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again," an insider gushed of the actress finding love. "She says life is full of blessings and surprises. She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time."

"John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is," the insider added.

