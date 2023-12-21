Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Both Have PTSD' From Their Early 2000s Relationship

Lopez revealed many people advised against using her marriage to Affleck as the inspiration for her music. However, the Maid in Manhattan star felt she had to express her feelings.

"As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn't think was the best idea, but I had to do it," she explained of the album and movie. "You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it. That's why I call it a 'musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it, and then you'll get to live it."