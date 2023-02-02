Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Basketball After Bonding With Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck was on dad duties earlier this week, scooping his son, Samuel, up after a basketball game in Brentwood, Calif.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 1, the Argo actor was seen at his 10-year-old son's school wheeling Samuel's backpack in one hand while carrying a pair of retro Air Jordan's in the other. The doting dad stepped out to pick up his son in a tan sweater over an orange plaid fleece-lined top and blue jeans.