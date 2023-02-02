Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Basketball After Bonding With Ex Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Ben Affleck was on dad duties earlier this week, scooping his son, Samuel, up after a basketball game in Brentwood, Calif.
On Wednesday afternoon, February 1, the Argo actor was seen at his 10-year-old son's school wheeling Samuel's backpack in one hand while carrying a pair of retro Air Jordan's in the other. The doting dad stepped out to pick up his son in a tan sweater over an orange plaid fleece-lined top and blue jeans.
The father-son duo appeared to be in an animated conversation as they made their way back to the car, as seen in photos.
Affleck's outing with his only son — the actor shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — comes after he was recently spotted hanging out with the mother of his children's longtime boyfriend, John Miller.
As OK! reported, the A-lister was seen waiting outside Garner's home on Monday, January 30, when she and Miller pulled up to the California estate. While the 13 Going on 30 actress parked the car, Miller got out to greet his girlfriend's ex-husband, as the two were photographed shaking hands and exchanging small talk.
Following the warm exchange, where Garner's old and new loves were seen smiling while interacting, the trio headed inside the home.
The former flames and their respective new partners have been working on blending their families as their romances heat up.
Though Garner and Miller have been linked since 2018, it was reported that their respective children only started interacting with the other's last year at the mother-of-three's 50th birthday bash in April. "John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids," spilled a source at the time. "It was casual and easy." (Garner and Miller briefly split in 2020 before secretly reconciling the following year.)
As for Affleck and new wife Jennifer Lopez, their kids now all live together! The "On The Floor" musician recently opened up about the process of integrating five children under one roof after the lovebirds married in the summer of 2022.
“It’s been a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true," she gushed in an interview last month.
Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony — who married Nadia Ferreira in a lavish Florida ceremony on Saturday, January 28. Emme opted out of attending her dad's extravagant bash, instead choosing to see a movie in Beverly Hills with her famous mom, as well as step-siblings Samuel and Seraphina.
