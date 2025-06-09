Ben Affleck Is Rushing to Sell $60 Million Mansion With Jennifer Lopez as He Wants to 'Cut the Final Cord'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't over just yet.
With their $60.8 million mansion still on the market, the exes still have a large weight on them that Affleck in particular is eager to relieve.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Struggling to Sell Their Home
"Ben and J.Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8 million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben," a source told an outlet. "He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined."
The Accountant alum, 52, "never wanted to shell out that much for this home to begin with," but will do anything at this point to move forward.
J.Lo, 55, "will always have a presence in his life with their kids remaining best friends, but this house is the one last thing that is a symbol of their marriage," the insider added. "Ultimately, he just hopes that they find a buyer soon and does not care that he takes a multi-million cut. His marriage and divorce cost him millions, and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben."
Another source confirmed that Affleck is rushing to "move on, get the sale over with, and worry about things that are important."
"Ben has to grow and move on," the second insider emphasized. "He just wants to live his life that, for the most part, has been very fortunate. Ben has had a lot of wins, and with that comes a few losses."
Is Ben Affleck Currently Dating Anyone?
Part of moving on for Affleck is finding the right woman after his January divorce from Lopez. Although he's not keen on a serious relationship at this time, he "hasn't ruled out dating," a source noted to a publication.
"His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members," the insider added. "So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about."
The Gone Girl actor also wouldn't be opposed to another Latina girlfriend. While leaving Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood in May, a photographer asked him in Spanish if he liked Latin women, to which he replied, "Yes, of course! I do."
The former couple tied the knot in 2022 before filing for divorce in 2024.
Prior to Lopez, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.
The singer was previously wed to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.