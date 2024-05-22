Ben Affleck Skips Jennifer Lopez's Mexico City 'Atlas' Premiere as He Enjoys Night Out in California

Despite their rocky relationship, Lopez made sure to mention her husband while on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

While speaking to the host, she recalled meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time.

Lopez told Kimmel that the legendary actress commented on her engagement ring "at the time," adding that Affleck "had given" it to her "years ago."

“'So that's a big diamond,'" Streisand told the Maid in Manhattan alum.

Lopez replied, "And I’m like, 'Yes it is.'"