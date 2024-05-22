Ben Affleck Skips Jennifer Lopez's Mexico City 'Atlas' Premiere as He Enjoys Night Out in California
Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet in Mexico City while promoting her Netflix movie Atlas — but her husband, Ben Affleck, was nowhere to be found again.
On Tuesday, May 21, the Oscar winner, 51, was seen leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi while wearing his wedding ring. While the actor, who was dressed casually in a navy blue-button down shirt and khakis, was out and about, the singer, 54, looked stunning a bridal-white gown while posing solo at the star-studded event.
As OK! previously reported, one day before, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress appeared at the California event by herself as splits rumors have been going around. One of the reasons why Affleck might have opted out of both screenings is because he's been filming The Accountant 2.
Despite their rocky relationship, Lopez made sure to mention her husband while on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
While speaking to the host, she recalled meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time.
Lopez told Kimmel that the legendary actress commented on her engagement ring "at the time," adding that Affleck "had given" it to her "years ago."
“'So that's a big diamond,'" Streisand told the Maid in Manhattan alum.
Lopez replied, "And I’m like, 'Yes it is.'"
Still, the duo, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married one year later, have been living apart recently as their marriage "is not in the best place at the moment."
“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” a source spilled to People. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”
“He’s always been impressed about how she works so hard and has achieved so much success,” the source added of the Gone Girl lead. “But the openness and promotion is not his way.”
It's unclear where the A-listers go from here. “I don’t know if they will split, or if this is something they will work through,” said another source.
Though there are issues in their romance, it sounds like they might be able to overcome them once and for all. “There have always been clashes in their styles and how they handle issues, but nothing has stopped their love over the years," they added.