OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celeb Couples
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck's Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Visits Him at Home He's Been Staying at Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

May 19 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Jennifer Garner supporting her ex-husband Ben Affleck amid rumors her may be headed for his second divorce?

On Saturday, May 18, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was spotted arriving at the Good Will Hunting actor’s mansion in Brentwood, which he's been staying at since moving out of he and wife Jennifer Lopez’s marital home.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce in 2018.

Garner did not appear to be accompanied by any of the former couple’s three kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. She kept it casual in a black hoodie and sunglasses.

The outing came just hours after the 51-year-old met up with Garner at Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica.

Article continues below advertisement

While Garner and Affleck seem to be on good terms, according to sources, the "On the Floor" singer and the Air star have been “living separately,” as divorce rumors about the couple continue to escalate.

The father-of-three allegedly moved out of the pair’s $60 million home in Los Angeles “several weeks ago,” while Lopez has been busy with work commitments in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, have not been spending much time together as their two-year wedding anniversary approaches.

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source spilled. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante said of the 54-year-old, who is currently preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour before it begins in Orlando, Fla., next month. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

A second insider shared more details on the possible demise of the duo’s relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
ben jenn
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids.

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples
Article continues below advertisement

They’ve "had their ups and downs,” the source dished.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider shared. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Article continues below advertisement
jlo ben
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be 'living separately.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their difficulties, the source assured the celebs do not plan to divorce.

While the world has been buzzing about the couple’s alleged problems, another individual told ET that the actress had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," they stated. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

Daily Mail reported on Garner's visit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.