Ben Affleck's Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Visits Him at Home He's Been Staying at Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors
Is Jennifer Garner supporting her ex-husband Ben Affleck amid rumors her may be headed for his second divorce?
On Saturday, May 18, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was spotted arriving at the Good Will Hunting actor’s mansion in Brentwood, which he's been staying at since moving out of he and wife Jennifer Lopez’s marital home.
While Garner and Affleck seem to be on good terms, according to sources, the "On the Floor" singer and the Air star have been “living separately,” as divorce rumors about the couple continue to escalate.
The father-of-three allegedly moved out of the pair’s $60 million home in Los Angeles “several weeks ago,” while Lopez has been busy with work commitments in New York City.
In recent weeks, Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, have not been spending much time together as their two-year wedding anniversary approaches.
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source spilled. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."
"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante said of the 54-year-old, who is currently preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour before it begins in Orlando, Fla., next month. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
A second insider shared more details on the possible demise of the duo’s relationship.
They’ve "had their ups and downs,” the source dished.
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the insider shared. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Despite their difficulties, the source assured the celebs do not plan to divorce.
While the world has been buzzing about the couple’s alleged problems, another individual told ET that the actress had "not been paying much attention to any outside hate."
"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her," they stated. "They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."
Daily Mail reported on Garner's visit.