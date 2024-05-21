OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Briefly Mentions Husband Ben Affleck During Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' as Divorce Rumors Swirl

jennifer lopez mentions ben affleck jimmy kimmel divorce rumors
Source: MEGA
By:

May 21 2024, Updated 9:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Let's just say Jennifer Lopez didn't get loud about Ben Affleck during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The "On the Floor" singer was a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show on Monday night, May 20, and only briefly mentioned her husband despite given the opportunity to shut down rampantly spreading divorce rumors once and for all.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez mentions ben affleck jimmy kimmel divorce rumors
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez briefly mentioned her husband, Ben Affleck, during a guest appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

As split speculation seems to be at an all-time high, Lopez, 54, only slightly acknowledged her spouse, 51, while telling a story about meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time two decades ago.

Recalling her initial interaction with the Funny Girl star, 82, Lopez said Streisand had commented on the engagement ring Affleck had given her "years ago" — before the couple called it quits in 2004 ahead of their first planned nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez mentions ben affleck jimmy kimmel divorce rumors
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez referenced Ben Affleck while telling a story about her first time meeting Barbra Streisand.

Article continues below advertisement

"'So that’s a big diamond,'" Lopez remembered Streisand telling her 20 years ago.

"And I’m like, 'Yes it is,'" she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez answered some questions about her upcoming This Is Me… Live tour, which is set to kick off at the end of June and concludes toward the end of August.

During their chat, Kimmel asked Lopez if her twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be accompanying her on tour.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez mentions ben affleck jimmy kimmel divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo for the red carpet premiere of her new movie 'Atlas.'

Article continues below advertisement

While the Marry Me actress previously opened up about wanting her teenage children to come visit her during her months-long string of performances, Lopez admitted it is a bit "awkward" for her kids to watch her shows due to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer's "s---" choreography onstage.

"You don’t do s--- things at home?" Kimmel jokingly questioned, to which Lopez replied, "I do do s--- things at home sometimes but they don’t know about that."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Hours after her interview with Kimmel, Lopez stepped out solo for the premiere of her new movie Atlas.

In what seems to be a trend for the brunette bombshell lately, Lopez walked the red carpet alone, with Affleck no where in sight.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez mentions ben affleck jimmy kimmel divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

While the world appears to be waiting for a looming divorce, a source recently confirmed the Gone Girl actor and Lopez have no current plans to separate despite facing "issues in their marriage."

"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante confessed of Lopez — who keeps her schedule full with numerous movies, concert dates, advertisement campaigns and more.

"They are on two completely different pages most of the time," the source noted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.