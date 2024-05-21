Jennifer Lopez Briefly Mentions Husband Ben Affleck During Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Let's just say Jennifer Lopez didn't get loud about Ben Affleck during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The "On the Floor" singer was a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show on Monday night, May 20, and only briefly mentioned her husband despite given the opportunity to shut down rampantly spreading divorce rumors once and for all.
As split speculation seems to be at an all-time high, Lopez, 54, only slightly acknowledged her spouse, 51, while telling a story about meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time two decades ago.
Recalling her initial interaction with the Funny Girl star, 82, Lopez said Streisand had commented on the engagement ring Affleck had given her "years ago" — before the couple called it quits in 2004 ahead of their first planned nuptials.
"'So that’s a big diamond,'" Lopez remembered Streisand telling her 20 years ago.
"And I’m like, 'Yes it is,'" she quipped.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez answered some questions about her upcoming This Is Me… Live tour, which is set to kick off at the end of June and concludes toward the end of August.
During their chat, Kimmel asked Lopez if her twins, Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be accompanying her on tour.
While the Marry Me actress previously opened up about wanting her teenage children to come visit her during her months-long string of performances, Lopez admitted it is a bit "awkward" for her kids to watch her shows due to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer's "s---" choreography onstage.
"You don’t do s--- things at home?" Kimmel jokingly questioned, to which Lopez replied, "I do do s--- things at home sometimes but they don’t know about that."
- Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She Walks 'Atlas' Red Carpet Solo Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors: Photos
- Ben Affleck Puts Wedding Ring Back on While Out With Jennifer Lopez as Source Claims 'Tension' Is 'High' in Rocky Marriage: Photos
- Ben Affleck's Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Visits Him at Home He's Been Staying at Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hours after her interview with Kimmel, Lopez stepped out solo for the premiere of her new movie Atlas.
In what seems to be a trend for the brunette bombshell lately, Lopez walked the red carpet alone, with Affleck no where in sight.
While the world appears to be waiting for a looming divorce, a source recently confirmed the Gone Girl actor and Lopez have no current plans to separate despite facing "issues in their marriage."
"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," the insider explained.
"Jen is very focused on work," the confidante confessed of Lopez — who keeps her schedule full with numerous movies, concert dates, advertisement campaigns and more.
"They are on two completely different pages most of the time," the source noted.