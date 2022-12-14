Supporting The Home Team! Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Cheer On Beloved Boston Celtics As They Face Off Against The Los Angeles Lakers
Boys' night out! Ben Affleck took his son, Samuel, to watch his hometown team, the Boston Celtics, beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-118 on Tuesday, December 14, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The Boston native, 50, and his 10-year-old appeared to be having the best time together as they were seen laughing hysterically and cheering on Affleck's favorite team.
Despite being a huge Celtics fan, the Argo star opted out of rocking a jersey or any type of memorabilia except for a pair of green Nike sneakers.
Noticeably absent from the event was Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, who attended the annual game with him last year.
The movie star previously showed his loyalty to the Bay state after he was recently spotted grabbing Starbucks instead of his beloved Dunkin' Donuts coffee. Fans were outraged over the choice, with one Twitter user penning, "Life just hasn't been the same since Ben Affleck drank Starbucks."
"Highly problematic behavior here from a big-time Boston guy (though I'm not surprised he went with a frappuccino)," an additional user added, while another penned, "We now go live to Dunkin for comment after Ben Affleck ditches over Starbucks."
One person Affleck has been loyal to is the Selena actress, who he wed twice over the summer after rekindling their early 2000's romance. The pair are gearing up for a busy holiday season with their joint families, which include Affleck's son and daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in addition to Lopez's kiddos, Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with former spouse Marc Anthony.
"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," an insider spilled of the family's potential plans for the end of the year.
