Supporting The Home Team! Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Cheer On Beloved Boston Celtics As They Face Off Against The Los Angeles Lakers

Boys' night out! Ben Affleck took his son, Samuel, to watch his hometown team, the Boston Celtics, beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-118 on Tuesday, December 14, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The Boston native, 50, and his 10-year-old appeared to be having the best time together as they were seen laughing hysterically and cheering on Affleck's favorite team.

Despite being a huge Celtics fan, the Argo star opted out of rocking a jersey or any type of memorabilia except for a pair of green Nike sneakers.