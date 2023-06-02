OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel on Coffee Run After Buying $60 Million Mansion With Jennifer Lopez

benaffleck samuel pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 2 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck appeared to be in good spirits while spending some quality time with his only son, Samuel.

On Thursday, June 1, the Air actor and director was seen betraying his usual Dunkin' Donuts coffee place while out and about with his 11-year-old. The father-son duo was seen walking out of a Starbucks in Santa Monica with their respective drinks in their hands.

benaffleck samuel
Source: mega

After grabbing their orders, Samuel walked alongside his famous dad on the sidewalk before splitting up once they made their way to his car. Affleck was dressed in a white t-shirt under a grey puffer coat and blue jeans with a baseball cap, while his offspring sported a forest green polo shirt and navy blue sweats.

Affleck's calm demeanor during his coffee run could have had something to do with the fact that he and wife Jennifer Lopez finally closed a deal on a home following their two-year house hunt.

OK! reported that Bennifer 2.0 dropped a whopping $60,850,000 cash for their new love nest in Beverly Hills that includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room.

If their blended brood needs more entertainment while staying with the rekindled couple, they can go and enjoy the 5,000-square-foot sports facility, an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge.

benaffleck
Source: mega
Aside from Samuel, Affleck is dad to daughter Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The new milestone in Affleck and Lopez's life comes after they wed last summer in Las Vegas. It seems the transition to becoming one family has been somewhat seamless, with an insider recently noting, “They really make their blended families work."

“They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy," they added of the parents, pointing out that Affleck has an "amazing coparenting relationship" with Garner.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Affleck and Samuel's outing.

