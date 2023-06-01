Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner 'Mature Enough' to Focus on Their Blended Family As Rumored Feud Continues

“They really make their blended families work,” a source revealed about the brood. “They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy.”

Affleck — who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, with Garner — and the "Get Right" singer — who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have done their best to make their children feel comfortable with the new members of their family after the power couple tied the knot last summer.