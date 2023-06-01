OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner 'Mature Enough' to Focus on Their Blended Family As Rumored Feud Continues

Source: Mega
Jun. 1 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working with Jennifer Garner to make their blended family work.

As rumors of a feud continue to swirl about the Maid in Manhattan star and the 13 Going on 30 actress, insiders revealed Lopez, Garner and the Argo alum have been willing to put any differences aside to put their kids' needs first.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: MEGA

“They really make their blended families work,” a source revealed about the brood. “They’re all mature enough to realize that the most important thing is the children and doing what makes them happy.”

Affleck — who shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, with Garner — and the "Get Right" singer — who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have done their best to make their children feel comfortable with the new members of their family after the power couple tied the knot last summer.

jennifer garners kids photos
Source: mega

“Lopez’s kids are incredibly close with Ben,” the insider said of Lopez's kids tight bond with their stepdad — who the source added has also managed to maintain a “amazing coparenting relationship” with his former spouse.

The update on the trio's parental collaboration comes as reports have surfaced that the Hustlers actress and the Texas native have not been getting along as of late after Garner made public comments about keeping her family out of the media.

Jennifer Lopez
ben affleck jennifer garner samuel unpack car
Source: MEGA

Source: OK!

"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" the source spilled. "Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee. It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."

Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Lopez and Garner.

