Sweater Weather! Handsome Dad Ben Affleck Enjoys Sunday Afternoon With Kids At Beverly Hills Farmers Market
Ben Affleck is on daddy duty.
The Deep Water actor cozied up in a black and white patterned sweater to enjoy a casual Sunday fun day on November 27, with two of his kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as his stepchild, Emme, 14, tagging along.
Affleck’s son, Samuel, 10, and Emme’s twin, Max, did not appear to join the afternoon outing.
The 50-year-old shares his three children with Jennifer Garner, and he's also the stepfather to the two tykes wife Jennifer Lopez has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
In released photos, Affleck and the kids can be seen enjoying various drinks and soaking up the autumn sun as they strolled around a Beverly Hills farmers market.
The blended family’s public outing comes as the step-siblings’ mothers develop a stronger bond.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider spilled, adding how the 13 Going on 30 star, 50, "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez, 53, is to her kids. "They really enjoy each other."
"[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together," the Marry Me star told Vogue earlier this month in regard to her husband's former wife.
As for how the newlyweds combined five children feel about the expanded household, Lopez confirmed the “transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” explaining how the kids "have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."
Added the "On The Floor" singer, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."
