Ben Affleck Wraps Wife Jennifer Lopez In A Huge Hug As They Pack On The PDA At Hamptons Airport
Jennifer Lopez has her love to keep her warm!
Over the weekend, Ben Affleck was spotted wrapping his wife in a sweet embrace after they landed at a Hamptons airport in New York after a flight while they continued to pack on their signature PDA.
The Maid In Manhattan star was the epitome of glamour as she went makeup free and rocked an oversized brown fur coat with her hair up on top of her head while her other half looked more laid back in a navy sweatshirt under a black peacoat with gray jeans and Nike sneakers.
Lopez — who wed Affleck twice last year — was later seen going on a two hour stroll by herself to the beach, where she drank coffee and took multiple selfies. The Hollywood power couple was spotted dining with their children at Bar Enza inside The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Mass. — Affleck's hometown — recently.
The couple seem to be in a better place than ever and seem to savor every moment of quality time they have — which will be a lot more often after the Argo actor revealed the "On The Floor" singer will be involved with one of his upcoming projects with his best friend Matt Damon.
"We always hire the very best performers," the Jersey Girl star teased during a recent interview. "And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice. Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."
"Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," Affleck joked. "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."
"Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people," he continued to gush. "And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"
