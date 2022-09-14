Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Wrote 'A 12-Page Speech' For Jennifer Lopez At Their Wedding: 'He's His Own Biggest Fan'

"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," the actor said on The View. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"

"It was wonderful. Very inspiring," the director added. "I was happy for them. They deserve it."