Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Him and Jennifer Lopez, Insider Reveals: ‘It’s Great He Has a Stable Home’
Ben Affleck's kids are making themselves at home!
According to insiders, the Argo actor's children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, have moved into their dad's home with Jennifer Lopez less than a year after the newlyweds said "I Do."
“Ben and J. Lo are still waiting to move into their forever home,” an insider said of the Hollywood power couple. “But they’re settled enough that the kids are over there a lot. They all have their own rooms, of course, and have moved in some of their things.”
Luckily for Affleck and Lopez — who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony — “Seraphina and Emme are especially tight," a source noted of their kiddos. "It’s great that Ben has a stable home where his kids feel comfortable.”
Despite feeling comfortable in their new family unit, the 13 Going on 30 star has reportedly not been so thrilled. ”Jen can’t help but feel a little slighted,” the source explained of Garner's jealousy over her children's bond with their stepmother.
“They think she’s cool and exciting," the insider said of how the Boston native's brood feels about Lopez. “J. Lo doesn’t want to step on any toes, but she’s not going to change who she is either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," the source spilled.
News of tension between the two matriarchs would not be so shocking as insiders dished that recent comments made by Garner about keeping her family out of the media rubbed Lopez the wrong way.
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" a source said.
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the insider added. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
InTouch spoke to sources close to Affleck and Lopez.