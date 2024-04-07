'She Feels So Blessed': Benji Madden 'Raves All the Time About What a Good Mom' Wife Cameron Diaz Is
After secretly welcoming baby No. 2, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden seem happier than ever — especially away from the spotlight.
"Cameron and Benji get invitations all the time, but they love to stay home and cook meals and spend time with Raddix and Cardinal," an insider dished of the couple, who got married in 2015.
“Cameron’s a big believer in keeping things private — it’s better for the kids and healthier for her and Benji," the source dished of the pair, who share two kids.
Now that the two have expanded their brood, they couldn't more excited for what the future holds.
“They’ve described it as a beautiful thing and they talk about it often so their kids will be familiar with the way they came into the world,” revealed the insider, adding that the singer, 45, is in awe of his wife. “He raves all the time about what a good mom she is. She’s funny and she loves to laugh and play. says the insider.
“She’s overwhelmed with gratitude,” said the insider. “She feels so blessed.”
Diaz, 51, and Madden made the big announcement at the end of March.
"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏," they wrote at the time. "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."
Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's twin, Joel Madden, gave an update on how the pair is adjusting to their new normal.
“Everyone's amazing," Nicole told Entertainment Tonight.
The jewelry designer was also asked if Benji and Cameron were inspired by their kids' names, Harlow and Sparrow.
"I didn't ask, but I really don't think they did,” Nicole said of Sparrow and Cardinal both being named after birds. “I think it's just a twin thing — who knows?"
Meanwhile, Cameron recently spilled about what makes her marriage to Benji work. "We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast
She continued, "To me, I would literally — I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine."
Star spoke to the source.